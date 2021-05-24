National Bankshares Raises Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.62 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

