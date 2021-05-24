National Bankshares Raises Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.62 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

