National Bankshares Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$39.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.57. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

