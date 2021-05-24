National Bankshares Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.74.

Shares of MAG opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.20.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

