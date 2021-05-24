National Bankshares Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$12.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

