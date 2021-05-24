National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.30.

NTIOF stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

