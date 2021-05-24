National Bank Financial Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$103.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

