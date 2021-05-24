National Bank Financial Boosts Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

PVG stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.07.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

