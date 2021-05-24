Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $780.93 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Nano has a total market cap of $780.93 million and $97.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00016651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.52 or 0.06081607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.79 or 0.01650130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00430427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00145224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00633692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00435252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

