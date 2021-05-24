Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MURGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

