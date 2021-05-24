MU DANK (DANK) Price Hits $0.0301

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. MU DANK has a total market cap of $656,172.48 and approximately $25,548.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047867 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MU DANK

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,773,098 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

