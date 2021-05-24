M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.