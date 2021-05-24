M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $330.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,971 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,748. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

