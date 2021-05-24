M&T Bank Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Seagate Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

