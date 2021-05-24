M&T Bank Corp Has $1.48 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $45.67 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

