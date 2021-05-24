M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

