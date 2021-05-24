M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

