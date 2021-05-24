M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.