M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $3.09. M&T Bank posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $14.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $161.51. 17,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,486. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.