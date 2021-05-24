Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGM. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

