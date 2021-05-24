Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $202.12. 600,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,899. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

