Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.01005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.34 or 0.10233048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085298 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

