Morgan Stanley Trims Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price to $13.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.