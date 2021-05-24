Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MBPFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.27. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

