Morgan Stanley Raises Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target to $20.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $247,242,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,433,000 after buying an additional 7,689,874 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $56,355,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 46.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $31,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

