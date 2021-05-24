Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

