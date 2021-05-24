Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. 286,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,074. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.