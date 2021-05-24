Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

