Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00433893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

