Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,586.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $16,586.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.66 or 0.00899944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.55 or 0.09066628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00082631 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

