Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 233,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

