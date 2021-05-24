Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.11.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.33 million, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

