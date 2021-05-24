Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $41,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917,824 shares of company stock valued at $539,503,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

