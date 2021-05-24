Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

CDAY opened at $87.83 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,914.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

