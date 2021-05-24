Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $12,046,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,581,000 after buying an additional 335,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.