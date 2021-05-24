Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

