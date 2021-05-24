Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.43 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

