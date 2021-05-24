Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,971 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.39 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

