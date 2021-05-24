Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 67,900 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of First Hawaiian worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,862,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

