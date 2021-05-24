Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

