Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,925 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 639.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $161.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917,824 shares of company stock valued at $539,503,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.