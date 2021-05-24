Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 112,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 663,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $156,504,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 79,489 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.