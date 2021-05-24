Metal (MTL) Market Cap Tops $146.75 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005946 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $146.75 million and $28.63 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00077816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.