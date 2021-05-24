Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce sales of $17.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $12.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 596.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.