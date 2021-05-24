Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $2.37. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

