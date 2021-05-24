Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,917,824 shares of company stock valued at $539,503,006 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

