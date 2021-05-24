Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

