Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.

