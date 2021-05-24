Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $462.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.