Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

