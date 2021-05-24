Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

